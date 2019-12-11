Left Menu
Development News Edition

SFIO begins probe against CG Power and Industrial Solutions, 15 group firms

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 10:49 IST
SFIO begins probe against CG Power and Industrial Solutions, 15 group firms

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has started probe into the alleged irregularities at CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd and its 15 group companies. "The company has received a letter...from the office of the Joint Director (Investigation), SFIO, Ministry of Corporate Affairs...informing that the Central Government...has ordered an investigation by the SFIO into the affairs of the company and its 15 related/group companies (not having been specifically identified in the said letter)...The said SFIO Investigation has been initiated," CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company was committed to cooperate with SFIO to enable them to complete its investigation in a time bound manner, the filing added. Sources had earlier said that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has filed a petition before the Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking permission to re-open the books of account and recast the financial statements of CG Power and its subsidiary companies for the past five financial years beginning 2014-15.

MCA had previously asked its SFIO to probe the affairs of the company along with 15 other firms, including two subsidiaries CG Power Solutions Ltd and CG International BV. The company had in August said that an investigation instituted by its board had found major governance and financial lapses, including some assets being provided as collateral and the money from the loans siphoned off by "identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors".

Gautam Thapar, who was non-executive chairman of the company, was removed by its board on August 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Tremors worsen on NZ volcano island, prevent recovery of bodies

Increasing tremors on a volcanic island in New Zealand on Wednesday prevented the recovery of the bodies of eight people thought to be left on the island, two days after an eruption engulfed dozens of tourists in steam and hot ash. Six peop...

Report: Yankees land Cole for nine years, $324M

The Yankees just landed the biggest catch on the free agent market, right-hander Gerrit Cole is headed to New York on a nine-year, 324 million deal, multiple media outlets reported late Tuesday night. The contract surpasses the seven-year, ...

Nearly 10,000 Indians detained in US in 2018 in removal operations: Report

Nearly 10,000 Indians were detained in the US in 2018 by law enforcement agencies as part of their operations to identify and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, according to a government ...

Attempt by 'Modi-Shah govt' to ethnically cleanse Northeast: Rahul Gandhi on Citizenship Bill

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is an attempt by the Modi-Shah government to ethnically cleanse the Northeast and a criminal attack on the region. Protests have broken out in several par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019