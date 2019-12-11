French pension reform to impact people entering job market from 2022-BFM

The French government's pension reform plan will fully apply to people entering the labor market from 2022 and will not impact anyone born before 1975, BFM TV said on Wednesday.

The new pension rules will partially apply to those born in 1975, and only from 2037, BFM added.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is due to unveil details of the government plan to simplify complicated pension systems around noon.

