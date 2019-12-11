Left Menu
CG Power shares slip 5 pc as SFIO begins probe

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 12:13 IST
Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd on Wednesday declined approximately 5 per cent as the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) started probe into the alleged irregularities at the firm and its 15 group companies. The scrip on the BSE was trading at Rs 11.11, a loss of 4.96 per cent over its previous close.

On the NSE, the shares fell 4.7 per cent to Rs 11.15. "The company has received a letter...from the office of the Joint Director (Investigation), SFIO, Ministry of Corporate Affairs...informing that the Central Government...has ordered an investigation by the SFIO into the affairs of the company and its 15 related/group companies (not having been specifically identified in the said letter)...The said SFIO Investigation has been initiated," The firm in a regulatory filing said.

Earlier, sources had said that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has filed a petition before the Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal seeking permission to re-open the books of account and recast the financial statements of CG Power and its subsidiary companies for the past five financial years beginning 2014-15. The MCA had previously asked its SFIO to probe the affairs of the company along with 15 other firms, including two subsidiaries CG Power Solutions Ltd and CG International BV.

