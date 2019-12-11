'Mukhyamantri Teertha Yatra' scheme suspended due to non availability of trains: Sisodia

Delhi government's 'Mukhyamantri Teertha Yatra' scheme has been suspended for the time being due to non availability of trains, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. He said the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has informed the government about its inability to provide trains.

Therefore the scheme will be suspended till trains are available or some alternative arrangements are made, Sisodia said. Under the scheme, the Delhi government provides free pilgrimage facilities to senior citizen on 12 religious circuits.

