Oxford University Press Diversifies the Oxford India Short Introduction Series

  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:04 IST
NEW DELHI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford University Press, the world's largest university press, today announces the new addition and diversification of the titles under the Oxford India Short Introduction series (OISI) - a series that aims to offer concise, assessable and stimulating introductions to a different aspects of India on selected themes and issues from Indian society, economy, culture, politics, and contemporary history.

The books are developed in line with the requirements and preferences of a wide spectrum of the general audience seeking a reader-friendly, affordable, qualitatively superior, and exciting entry point to, and overview of, a topic of abiding interest about India. OISIs are written by experts who combine their understanding of the subject with facts and analyses to present topics in an accessible manner without compromising on quality. Informative and attractively priced and designed, these books would prove to be invaluable additions to any bookshelf.

The books currently available in genres are The Indian Constitution by Madhav Khosla, Indian Foreign Policy by Sumit Ganguly, Kashmir by Chitralekha Zutshi, Jawaharlal Nehru by Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Indian democracy by Suhas Palshikar, Bollywood by M K Raghavendra, etc. The books that will be added to the basket in the coming years are Artificial Intelligence by Rajesh Chakrabarty and Kaushiki Sanyal, The State and Social Welfare by Akshay Mangla, Religion in India by Varuni Bhatia, India in the Indian Ocean Maritime History by Ranabir Chakrabarti, among others.

The series provides a clear and succinct account of the evolution of a particular title, mentioning factors that have helped shaped the economy and its relevance today. The books are suitable for Institutional libraries, students and researchers, policymakers, think tanks, journalists, etc. Informative and attractively priced and designed, these books would prove to be valuable additions to everyone's bookshelf.

About Oxford University Press India

Oxford University Press (OUP) is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University's objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. OUP is the world's largest university press with the widest global presence. It publishes in many countries, in more than 40 languages, and in a variety of formats — print and digital. OUP products cover an extremely broad academic and educational spectrum, and OUP aims to make content available to users in a format that suits them best.

OUP India is committed to the continuous development of its publishing programs, covering both print and digital, to meet the growing and varying learning needs of students, teachers, scholars, and general readers in the region.

