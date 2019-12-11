Left Menu
Sensex spurts over 170 points in choppy trade

The BSE benchmark Sensex rose over 170 points to close at 40,412 on Wednesday, helped by fag-end buying mainly in auto, IT and oil & gas stocks amid easing crude prices. After swinging nearly 330 points, the index finished 172.69 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 40,412.57.

Similarly, the 50-scrip NSE Nifty appreciated 53.35 points or 0.45 per cent to close at 11,910.15. In the Sensex kitty, NTPC was the top gainer, spurting 2.77 per cent rise, followed by ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors, which gained up to 2.28 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank topped the laggard's list for the second straight day, plunging 15.33 per cent. Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Bharti Airtel and HUL also tumbled up to 1.63 per cent. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for India's economic growth in 2019-20 to 5.1 per cent, saying consumption was affected by slow job growth and rural distress aggravated by poor harvest.

"India's growth is now seen at a slower 5.1 per cent in fiscal year 2019-20 as the foundering of a major non-banking financial company in 2018 led to a rise in risk aversion in the financial sector and a credit crunch. "Also, consumption was affected by slow job growth and rural distress aggravated by a poor harvest," it said.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 14 paise to trade at 70.78 against the US dollar (intra-day). Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.40 per cent to USD 64.08 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people's confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Internet services in ten districts of Assam to be

Internet services in ten districts of Assam to besuspended for 24 hours, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday, sayOfficials, amid protests over Citizenship Amendment BillPTI DG ESBSOM SOM...

NBFC loan growth set to hit a decadal low of 6-8%: Report

Falling growth rates, derisking of loan books and funding constraints are going to impact non-banking finance companies with their growth hitting a decadal low of 6-8 percent this year from a high 15 percent last year, says a report. With ...

Golf-Els' preparation has primed us for Presidents Cup success - Scott

Captain Ernie Els thorough preparation has renewed optimism in the International Team that they can end 21 years of disappointment and claim only their second Presidents Cup, Australian Adam Scott said on Wednesday. The United States has do...

BPR&D to hold 37th Symposium of Heads of Police Training Institutions

The Bureau of Police Research and Development BPRD is organizing the 37th National Symposium of Heads of Police Training Institutions at BPRD Headquarters, New Delhi, on the 12th and 13th December 2019. Smt. Archana Ramasundaram, IPS Retd.,...
