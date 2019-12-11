Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITC bets big on frozen food segment, targets 20% market share in 3 years

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:26 IST
ITC bets big on frozen food segment, targets 20% market share in 3 years

Diversified conglomerate ITC is looking to garner up to 20 per cent of the Rs 7,400-crore frozen food market in India in next three years with the firm expanding its offering in the category, a senior company official said on Wednesday. The company, which has recently made a foray into the frozen food segment under ITC Master Chef brand targeting both retail and food services players, is also planning to expand its reach to over 30 cities in the retail segment and 100 cities in food services segment during the period.

"Currently, the frozen foods market in India is about Rs 7,400 crore and it is growing at about 17 per cent annually...Our intention is to explode the category. We are doubling our volumes. Our growth rate is about 6-7 times the industry growth," ITC Chief Executive - Frozen Snacks, Fruits and Vegetables Sachid Madan told PTI here. He said the company's growth in the category will be on the back of expansion of the range that it is offering and "also because of the fact that we are offering freshly frozen food with no preservatives and can be cooked in multiple ways".

"We are in both (vegetarian and non-vegetarian) segments and we are beyond even chicken. In the categories in the market that we are present, we are aiming at 15-20 per cent share over the next three-odd years as we establish our distribution," Madan said. ITC will be the third major organised player in the frozen food segment after McCain, which is mainly in the vegetarian segment and Venky's, which is in non-vegetarian, he added.

At present, depending on outlets and range, ITC's current market share will vary from 5-15 per cent in the segment. "The market is very small compared to its potential. The idea is if it is growing at 17 per cent how can we accelerate it? When we are growing at 100 per cent, it will definitely grow," he said.

The company has introduced over 50 different frozen food products under ITC Master Chef brand. These include a variety of Indian flavours such as 'Mumbai Vada Pops', 'Rajmah ki Galauti', 'Chicken Galauti', 'Falafel Kebab', 'Achari Beetroot Kebab', among others. Madan said,"These items are now available in 60 cities under the food service portfolio and 11 cities in retail outlets. In the next three years 60 will go to 100 and beyond and 11 will go to about 30."

The focus is on expanding penetration of the category and dispel the myth about frozen foods not being healthy in consumers' mind, he said. To begin with, the company is looking at metros and urban areas for these products but these will also be made widely available to consumers and food services segment, including restaurants, cafes and pubs across India, including tier II and III cities, he added.

ITC has partnered with American firm OSI and is utilising the latter's manufacturing facilities in India to produce these items. "We are manufacturing in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. We are kind of covering most of the places where the markets are," Madan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-U.N. head demands bigger climate action or "we are doomed"

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres exhorted the worlds major economies on Wednesday to signal more ambitious commitments to cut greenhouse emissions as climate talks in Madrid hit an intense phase.We need to have the big emitters understanding tha...

Panchshil Realty Sees Significant Increase in Interest From Non-Resident Indians for Its Premium Homes and Branded Residences

Key markets include Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai and the rest of the Gulf Region Panchshil Realty has brought leading brands like yoo, Trump Towers, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott to Pune PUNE, India, Dec. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Panchshil...

One arrested from Ghaziabad railway station with FICN of Rs 2.49 lakh

The Anti Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a person from Ghaziabad with high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes FICN having a face value of Rs 2.49 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, the ATS sleuths arrested Mohd Mur...

UPDATE 1-European bond yields slip before central bank meetings, trade deadline

European government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday before a deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this Sunday, while central bank meetings from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank kept investors sidelined. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019