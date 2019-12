New French pension system to cancel out special regimes-PM

The French government's new universal pension system will cancel out special pension regimes, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday as he unveiled the details of a draft reform to overhaul the country's byzantine pension system.. The new system will guarantee a pension of 1,000 euros minimum per month for those who have worked a full career, Philippe said.

"The implementation of the new universal system will mean the end of specific regimes," he said, adding that women will be the big winners of the new system Public workers have been on strike for seven days against the reforms, championed by President Emmanuel Macron, and unions have called for more protests on Dec. 12 and Dec. 17 following two mass demonstrations on Tuesday and last Thursday.

