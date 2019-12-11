Left Menu
Cabinet approves MoC to constitute India-Japan Steel Dialogue

The ‘India-Japan Steel Dialogue’ envisages the enhancement of mutual understanding to secure sustainable growth in the steel sector.

The Dialogue aims to examine all aspects of cooperation in the steel sector including the promotion of investment in high-grade steel making and finding new avenues of steel usage in India. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between Government of India and Government of Japan to constitute the 'India-Japan Steel Dialogue' to strengthen cooperation in the steel sector.

Benefits

The Dialogue aims to examine all aspects of cooperation in the steel sector including the promotion of investment in high-grade steel making and finding new avenues of steel usage in India.

The MoC will help in capacity building for high-grade steel manufacturing in India.

