Cabinet approves revision in funding pattern of Phase IV of Delhi Metro
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revision in the funding pattern of Delhi Metro's three priority corridors of Phase-IV.
The three corridors are Mukundpur-Maujpur, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad.
An official said that as per the revision in funding pattern both the Centre and Delhi government will share the land cost of Metro Phase-IV in fifty-fifty ratio.
