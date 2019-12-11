Left Menu
Development News Edition

We give utmost importance to all complaints including anonymous: Sebi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:19 IST
We give utmost importance to all complaints including anonymous: Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it gives utmost importance to all complaints, including anonymous ones, and takes necessary actions after verifying the contents. However, it may not be able to handle complaints that are not specific or substantiated or verifiable, the regulator said in a statement.

The clarification comes after certain media reports said that the regulator will entertain complaints against market participants only if the whistleblower is reachable to substantiate allegations and provide supporting documents. The reports had also said that the complaints made to Sebi must be from an identified source.

Consequently, in a clarification, the regulator said it "gives utmost importance to all complaints either received anonymous or otherwise and takes necessary action after verifying the contents. However, Sebi may not be able to handle complaints which are anonymous and not specific or substantiated or verifiable. "Any complaint which has verifiable or substantiated facts, even if it is anonymous, is considered by Sebi for further necessary action," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said unity in diversity is the ethos of the state and people here are not divided on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Her statement came when the Citizenship Amendment Bill is ...

Federal Bank to fund Maruti dealers, customers

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with private sector lender Federal Bank to provide dealer finance and auto retail finance to customers. In August, Maruti had partnered with Federal Bank for dealer inventory funding. The latest tie-up will offe...

UPDATE 2-Jewish grocery was targeted in New Jersey attack, motives unclear -officials

Two armed individuals targeted a New Jersey kosher grocery in an attack that killed six people including the shooters, though the motive of the attack remains unclear, public safety officials said on Wednesday.A police shootout with two peo...

Cabinet approves signing of social security pact with Brazil

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a social security agreement with Brazil that will relieve workers from both the countries from double taxation and provide for orderly migration.As per provisions of the agreement, workers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019