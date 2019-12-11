Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt clears more amendments to IBC; to ring fence successful bidders from risks

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:34 IST
Govt clears more amendments to IBC; to ring fence successful bidders from risks

Seeking to remove bottlenecks and streamline resolution process, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved further amendments to the more than three-year-old insolvency law wherein successful bidders will be ring fenced from any risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters of companies concerned. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into force in 2016, has already been amended thrice. The latest changes pertain to various sections as well as introduction of a new section.

The IBC (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, is likely to be introduced in the current session of the Parliament, according to a senior official. The amendments are aimed at removing certain difficulties being faced during insolvency resolution process to realise the objectives of the Code and to further ease doing of business, an official release said.

In a significant move, there would be ring-fencing of corporate debtor resolved under the IBC in favour of a successful resolution applicant from criminal proceedings against offences committed by previous management/ promoters. It assumes significance against the backdrop of instances of enforcement agencies taking action in case of companies where the resolution process has already been completed.

Providing immunity to the corporate debtor that has been resolved under the IBC process and also from encumbering such an entity's properties. The successful bidder should not have the risk of a corporate debtor being made an accused by any enforcement agency, the official said. According to the release, the amendments would remove bottlenecks, streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process and that protection of last mile funding would boost investment in financially-distressed sectors.

"Additional thresholds introduced for financial creditors represented by an authorized representative due to large numbers in order to prevent frivolous triggering of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)," it added. The amended Act would also ensure that the substratum of the business of corporate debtor is not lost. It can continue as a going concern by clarifying that the licences, permits, concessions, clearances etc cannot be terminated or suspended or not renewed during the moratorium period, the release said.

Law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Managing Partner Cyril Shroff said the proposed changes, especially those related to ring-fencing, should help restore investor and banker confidence in the IBC process. "The government has rightly enhanced the focus on ensuring sustenance and recovery of businesses from bankruptcy, which is essential to sustain the economy and drive growth. Additional focus is now needed on boosting IBC related infrastructure, to hasten the recovery process," he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toyota names new North America CEO as industry faces unprecedented shift

Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said its North America chief executive, Jim Lentz, would retire on April 1, and tasked the units chief operating officer, Tetsuo Ted Ogawa, with navigating an industry shift to electrification and automation.O...

Myanmar will prosecute military if war crimes committed, Suu Kyi says at ICJ

Myanmar will have no tolerance for human rights abuses committed in Rakhine state and will prosecute the military if war crimes have been committed there, Aung San Suu Kyi told the International Court of Justice ICJ, the UNs main judicial b...

UPDATE 2-India's parliament passes citizenship law, protests flare

Indias ruling Hindu nationalist government on Wednesday won parliamentary approval for a far-reaching citizenship law that critics say undermines the countrys secular constitution, as protests against the legislation intensified. The Citize...

WRAPUP 2-Europe launches 'Green Deal' as Thunberg denounces climate inaction

Europe sought to bolster the worlds faltering battle against climate change on Wednesday with its Green Deal to slash fossil fuel dependence, while teen activist Greta Thunberg rebuked global leaders for dragging their feet.With fires, floo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019