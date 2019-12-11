Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank unveils new country partnership strategies for Republic of Congo

World Bank unveils new country partnership strategies for Republic of Congo
The performance of the Republic of Congo on human capital is quite below the average for lower middle-income countries. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Board of Executive Directors endorsed a new World Bank Group five-year Country Partnership Framework to support Republic of Congo's development objectives for 2020-2025. It aims on strengthening economic management to improve private sector development and job creation, as well as building human capital to promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

"This new strategy is about supporting the Republic of Congo in achieving the needed economic reforms to provide better opportunities and services for all its citizens. Our engagement will focus on fewer but larger, more ambitious and impactful projects. Our partnership will focus on promoting economic diversification and will also include projects on women's empowerment and the digital economy," the World Bank Country Director for the Republic of Congo, Jean-Christophe Carret opined.

The performance of the Republic of Congo on human capital is quite below the average for lower middle-income countries. A child born in Congo today will be 42 percent as productive as she could be if she enjoyed complete education and full health in early years. With the commodity boom, the country experienced steady economic growth, over 5 percent annually between 2004 and 2014.

Now the country is reflecting signs of recovery after the economy contracted for two years on the back of low oil prices. However, inequality continues to remain high and over 35 percent of the population was living in poverty in 2016.

"The private sector plays an important role in creating jobs and growth in emerging economies like the Republic of Congo. The new strategy aims to help mobilize private sector investment and innovation to support the Republic of Congo's government in achieving its development goals," IFC's Director for West and Central Africa, Aliou Maiga cited.

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Europe launches 'Green Deal' as Thunberg denounces climate inaction

Europe sought to bolster the worlds faltering battle against climate change on Wednesday with its Green Deal to slash fossil fuel dependence, while teen activist Greta Thunberg rebuked global leaders for dragging their feet.With fires, floo...

UPDATE 2-European bond yields slip before policy meetings and tariff deadline

European government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this Sunday while U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank policy meetings kept investors sidelined. Uncertainty ah...

ISG calls for credible economic reforms in Lebanon -draft statement

Lebanon should urgently adopt a substantial, credible and comprehensive package of economic reforms, the international support group ISG for the country said in a draft statement on Wednesday. ISG also called on Lebanese authorities to adop...

Iran-backed attacks in Iraq risks uncontrollable escalation -U.S. official

A senior U.S. military official said on Wednesday attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq were gathering pace and becoming more sophisticated, pushing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation.His warnin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019