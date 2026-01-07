Left Menu

Congo's World Cup Dream: From African Heartache to Global Ambition

Following their exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, Congo sets sights on World Cup qualification. The team, under Coach Sébastien Desabre, looks to overcome New Caledonia or Jamaica in a playoff. With strong diaspora contributions and international focus, Congo aims for the international stage.

In the wake of their Africa Cup of Nations exit, Congo's focus has pivoted to a loftier goal: World Cup qualification. The Leopards aim to secure one of the coveted spots with a decisive victory in a playoff against either New Caledonia or Jamaica on March 31 in Mexico.

Despite the setback, Congo coach Sébastien Desabre remains optimistic regarding the team's potential and the bright future of Congolese football. "We must learn from what didn't work and immediately focus on the very, very important objective that awaits us," he stated, emphasizing the importance of analyzing past performances critically.

Congo's recent successes have sparked national pride and international attention, highlighting the team's resilience against formidable opponents. Key players from Congo's diaspora, such as Noah Sadiki, have bolstered the squad's strength, emphasizing their commitment to representing their ancestral roots and supporting the nation's sporting aspirations.

