Human Microbiome Market to Reach $6.08 Billion by 2023, Powered by the High Growth in Over-the-Counter Probiotics

  PR Newswire
  • Santa Clara
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 21:17 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 21:17 IST
There has been a surge in industry-academia collaborations in the human microbiome therapeutics space. The partnerships between pharma/biotech companies and academic institutes are bringing together the research expertise of educational organizations and the marketing acumen of businesses to clear paths to commercialization. These collaborations are expected to utilize the data collected by direct-to-consumer microbiome testing (DTCMT) for drug discovery. The market is forecast to grow from $4.48 billion in 2018 to $6.07 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30%.

"DTCMT companies are anticipated to partner with probiotics manufacturers to develop customized probiotics for more targeted therapies," said Unmesh Lal, Program Manager, Transformational Health. "As there are no technical development components for live biotherapeutic products (LBPs), certain microbiome therapies will have a quicker path to commercialization."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in Human Microbiome Market, Forecast to 2023, assesses the opportunities available and forecasts the future of the market using a strategic options framework. It covers the market segments of over-the-counter (OTC), therapeutics, and diagnostics and examines the changes that need to be made to business models to adapt to market conditions.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3wt.

"The rise in public-private partnerships (PPP), especially in the developing countries, will fuel the development of novel human microbiome therapeutics," noted Lal. "The next phase of drugs that will be introduced after 2020 could be in the space of metabolic conditions like T2D. In the meantime, there will be considerable traction in the areas of screening and diagnostics. These sequencing and data-driven services are likely to be adopted by both academic institutes and other therapeutic manufacturers."

For additional growth opportunities, pharmas will be looking to:

  • Focus on microbiome-based cancer immunotherapies. With the rise in demand, there are clear opportunities for new biotechs to enter the market.
  • Develop personalized therapy, be it based on the administrations of targeted microbial nutrients (precision prebiotics), specific microbial cocktails, targeted antibiotics, and phages or personalized dietary interventions.
  • Gain awareness about the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulations to perform pre-market evaluations to identify if similar DNA-based genetic test kits are available.
  • Ensure contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) have in place good laboratory practices (GLPs) and specific manufacturing capabilities to develop prebiotics, probiotics, and microbiome drugs.

Growth Opportunities in Human Microbiome Market, Forecast to 2023 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Life Sciences Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Growth Opportunities in Human Microbiome Market, Forecast to 2023
MECA-52

Contact:
Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
T: +1 210 348 10 12
E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

