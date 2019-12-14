Gates introduces new hydraulic hose MXG 4K in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): MXG 4K made its debut at the tenth Annual International Construction Equipment and Construction Trade Show, EXCON, December 10-14, 2019 in Bengaluru, India. Gates has launched MXG 4K in India, the next generation of premium hydraulics, offering a highly flexible, lightweight and compact design for the first fit, industrial and automotive replacement markets.

The launch was done by Anshum Jain, COO of Wirtgen JD group and channel partner Manoj Jain of Rubber Hose India. Gates, a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, is redefining high-pressure hydraulic performance with the introduction of the MegaSys™ MXG™ 4K hydraulic hose.

Qualified to one million impulse cycles, this highly differentiated hose is a lightweight, compact, highly flexible drop-in replacement for conventional spiral hoses. Gates XtraTuff™ Plus cover, a standard upgrade on MXG 4K, offers improved abrasion and ozone resistance, providing improved durability when powering the most demanding fluid power applications.

"MXG 4K combines our newest materials with Gates' advanced processing technologies to create yet another product that stands out in the market", said Mike Haen, Vice President, Global Product Line Management. "Our customers' applications require a lighter weight, more flexible, compact hose; so we tasked our engineers to design a new class of premium hydraulics to exceed the performance typically achieved with wire spiral constructions, but with the lower weight and flexibility driven by Gates next-generation wire-braid technology - and they delivered. MXG 4K is truly an industry breakthrough", he added.

Tested under the same conditions as Gates' popular EFG4K MegaSpiral™ hose, MXG 4K offers: * Ultimate Flexibility: MXG 4K is 40 per cent more flexible than conventional spiral hoses, reducing the amount of force needed to properly route, allowing for faster and more ergonomic installation.

* Unrivaled Weight Reduction: At 30 per cent lighter weight, MXG 4K improves equipment performance, material handling, installation, and ergonomics. * Compact Design: MXG 4K is on average 8 per cent more compact, providing an easier fit that also enables upsizing hose selection for increased power.

* Extreme Durability and High-Temperature Performance: MXG 4K exceeds industry standards for bend radius and impulse life, performing to one million impulse cycles at high temperatures (121o C/250o F). * Abrasion and Ozone Resistance to Battle External Factors: The XtraTuff Plus cover, delivered standard on MXG 4K, is engineered to be 25 times more abrasion resistant than Gates' standard cover and also provides enhanced ozone resistance, passing a rigorous 800-hour ozone test.

"Truly a multi-use hose, MXG 4K serves smaller and more congested hydraulic systems, helping to improve assembly line speeds and achieve tight routings, while delivering additional abrasion resistance and ozone protection", said Cindy Cookson, Director of Global Product Line Management for Hydraulics. "MXG 4K provides our OEM clients and distributors, and ultimately the end-user, with a new, innovative technology that can improve equipment performance and overall output while reducing warranty and repairs", she added.

MXG 4K, is compliant with and exceeds ISO 18752 280DC and SAE 100R19 requirements, exceeds the performance criteria of SAE 100R12, EN 856 R12, and ISO 3862 R12; size 16 and also exceeds EN 856 4SP ratings. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)