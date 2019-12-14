Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gates introduces new hydraulic hose MXG 4K in India

MXG 4K made its debut at the tenth Annual International Construction Equipment and Construction Trade Show, EXCON, December 10-14, 2019 in Bengaluru, India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 11:17 IST
Gates introduces new hydraulic hose MXG 4K in India
Rajesh Bhandari, Senior Managing Director, at the product launch of MXG 4K Hydraulic Hose at Excon 2019, Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): MXG 4K made its debut at the tenth Annual International Construction Equipment and Construction Trade Show, EXCON, December 10-14, 2019 in Bengaluru, India. Gates has launched MXG 4K in India, the next generation of premium hydraulics, offering a highly flexible, lightweight and compact design for the first fit, industrial and automotive replacement markets.

The launch was done by Anshum Jain, COO of Wirtgen JD group and channel partner Manoj Jain of Rubber Hose India. Gates, a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, is redefining high-pressure hydraulic performance with the introduction of the MegaSys™ MXG™ 4K hydraulic hose.

Qualified to one million impulse cycles, this highly differentiated hose is a lightweight, compact, highly flexible drop-in replacement for conventional spiral hoses. Gates XtraTuff™ Plus cover, a standard upgrade on MXG 4K, offers improved abrasion and ozone resistance, providing improved durability when powering the most demanding fluid power applications.

"MXG 4K combines our newest materials with Gates' advanced processing technologies to create yet another product that stands out in the market", said Mike Haen, Vice President, Global Product Line Management. "Our customers' applications require a lighter weight, more flexible, compact hose; so we tasked our engineers to design a new class of premium hydraulics to exceed the performance typically achieved with wire spiral constructions, but with the lower weight and flexibility driven by Gates next-generation wire-braid technology - and they delivered. MXG 4K is truly an industry breakthrough", he added.

Tested under the same conditions as Gates' popular EFG4K MegaSpiral™ hose, MXG 4K offers: * Ultimate Flexibility: MXG 4K is 40 per cent more flexible than conventional spiral hoses, reducing the amount of force needed to properly route, allowing for faster and more ergonomic installation.

* Unrivaled Weight Reduction: At 30 per cent lighter weight, MXG 4K improves equipment performance, material handling, installation, and ergonomics. * Compact Design: MXG 4K is on average 8 per cent more compact, providing an easier fit that also enables upsizing hose selection for increased power.

* Extreme Durability and High-Temperature Performance: MXG 4K exceeds industry standards for bend radius and impulse life, performing to one million impulse cycles at high temperatures (121o C/250o F). * Abrasion and Ozone Resistance to Battle External Factors: The XtraTuff Plus cover, delivered standard on MXG 4K, is engineered to be 25 times more abrasion resistant than Gates' standard cover and also provides enhanced ozone resistance, passing a rigorous 800-hour ozone test.

"Truly a multi-use hose, MXG 4K serves smaller and more congested hydraulic systems, helping to improve assembly line speeds and achieve tight routings, while delivering additional abrasion resistance and ozone protection", said Cindy Cookson, Director of Global Product Line Management for Hydraulics. "MXG 4K provides our OEM clients and distributors, and ultimately the end-user, with a new, innovative technology that can improve equipment performance and overall output while reducing warranty and repairs", she added.

MXG 4K, is compliant with and exceeds ISO 18752 280DC and SAE 100R19 requirements, exceeds the performance criteria of SAE 100R12, EN 856 R12, and ISO 3862 R12; size 16 and also exceeds EN 856 4SP ratings. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Eddie Murphy says 'Dolemite Is My Name' is not his comeback film

Eddie Murphy does not like his Netflix project Dolemite Is My Name to be called his comeback movie as the actor says he has made films continuously for many years now. The biographical comedy, directed by Craig Brewer, features the comedian...

U.S. envoy arrives in S.Korea as Pyongyang ramps up pressure

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denuclearisation talks ahead of a year-end deadline. Bieguns arriv...

Mega fire safety training programme at Ambedkar Stadium

The Delhi Fire Service in collaboration with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted a training program on fire safety at Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday, officials said.More than 15,000 people, including school teachers and parents, wer...

I'm not feeling gutted: Kristen Stewart on 'Charlie's Angels' low box office score

Kristen Stewart is not feeling gutted over middling performance of her latest Charlies Angels as she is really proud of the film. The actor featured as one of the titular Angels in the reboot of the iconic action franchise made famous by Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019