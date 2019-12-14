Left Menu
MGM Healthcare strengthens the top team

MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of the city, today announced the appointment of Harish Manian as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

  Updated: 14-12-2019 11:58 IST
  Created: 14-12-2019 11:58 IST
MGM Healthcare strengthens the top team
Harish Manian, CEO. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Dec 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of the city, today announced the appointment of Harish Manian as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Harish is a healthcare management professional with almost two decades of experience in the P&L role covering project management, operations, business transition and business development.

He has worked across the healthcare ecosystem (hospitals, pharma consulting, medical technology consulting and ITES) across various geographies. "Ever since our inception last year, MGM Healthcare has aimed to lead the movement towards early and accurate diagnosis and treatment; and to deliver deep insights by making state-of-the-art technology and next-generation cure accessible and affordable to people...thus enabling a better quality of life. And for this to be implemented in an organised manner, we need people with a proven track record in the healthcare management space. In Harish, we see a highly business and process-focused professional with a keen interest in product management and strategic business planning for new and existing hospitals. I am happy to welcome him on board at MGM Healthcare, and am confident that he will implement a range of strategic initiatives to lead MGM to our next phase of growth", said Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare Private Limited confirming the appointment.

Harish was responsible for the successfully starting and turnaround of several multi-specialty Quaternary Care Hospitals & Medi-City Projects for Manipal Group, Fortis Healthcare & Parkway Pantai India (IHH Berhad). He has managed 2000 plus beds multi-geography healthcare facilities across India. During the last decade was responsible for a few landmarks clinical programs in India and South Asia, including the largest cardiac transplant program, largest artificial heart / LVAD program, largest lung transplant program and the largest cadaver kidney transplant program.

He was also associated with one of the world's most prestigious and largest liver transplant program in India. "In a short span of a year, MGM Healthcare has today become a force to reckon within the region, with unmatched potential across medical specialties. I am honoured and overwhelmed to be part of this dynamic 'Healthcaring Movement' promoted with a positive and holistic treatment approach. I look forward to closely working with the entire team in realising MGM's vision and mission. My primary focus will be to grow MGM to a strong position across healthcare verticals in the region and to model the desired changes for further growth and expansion", said Harish Manian.

At MGM Healthcare, Harish will oversee the functions of operations, strategic business planning, product management, new initiatives, business transition, project management, business development & marketing, people management, and talent acquisition. All the divisional heads will be reporting to him, and he would be directly reporting to Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

