PVR prepares to welcome the New Year with a first-of-its-kind consumer offering: The Nostalgic Show

PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company celebrates the year-end with an opportunity for its patrons to walk down the memory lane with classics from Bollywood and Hollywood film library.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 13:28 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 13:28 IST
PVR prepares to welcome the New Year with a first-of-its-kind consumer offering: The Nostalgic Show
The Nostalgic Show will open with Hollywood Classic "Casablanca". Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Dec 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company celebrates the year-end with an opportunity for its patrons to walk down the memory lane with classics from Bollywood and Hollywood film library. The first of its kind initiative, 'The Nostalgic Show' will open with the screening of Casablanca on 15th December 2019 across four cities.

PVR in its endeavour to offer unique experiences is introducing this creative property to enable the movie aficionados to experience and enjoy their iconic favourites on the big screen once again. This is the exhibitor's latest initiative towards increasing access to quality content and enhancing the out-of-home experience that has been at the heart of the brand's creative offerings.

"It gives us immense happiness to see the excitement amongst movie enthusiasts for new and niche content. The film industry globally and in India is huge with a plethora of celebrated content. Being in the entertainment, exhibition and distribution industry, we believe it is our responsibility to build avenues for our audience to experience the best of both worlds, new and old", said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas. The show includes an exciting line up of timeless and most celebrated movies like Casablanca - starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, and Paul Henreid, Other movies to be screened are Dial M for Murder, Gone with the Wind and Around the World in 80 Days.

"With The Nostalgic Show, we will be screening a line-up of hand-picked, critically acclaimed and globally popular Bollywood and Hollywood classics. The growing demand for diverse and quality content has pushed us to explore new ways to cater to our audience; going beyond the tenets of conventional cinema exhibition business", he added. The opening movie, Casablanca, will be screened in Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai in PVR theatres.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

