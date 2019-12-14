Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP: 170 students among others rescued after being stranded in heavy snow near Kufri

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 14:21 IST
HP: 170 students among others rescued after being stranded in heavy snow near Kufri
Image Credit: IANS

As many as 170 students who were stranded amid heavy snowfall near Kufri in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla were rescued early on Saturday, police said. The 90 students from Maharashtra and 80 students from Rajasthan were on a tourist trip to the state but got stuck in snowfall near Kufri on Friday evening, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

The bus carrying the students from Maharashtra skidded at Fagu near Kufri around 8 pm while on their way to Manali that left them stranded in snowfall, the SP said. Dhalli SHO Rajkumar and his team rescued and took them to a safer place at a nearby resort where they are staying for now, the SP added.

While the SHO-headed team was coming back towards Hassan Valley after clearing the Charrabara-Kufri section of the road in which 300 vehicles were stranded, the team found more than 80 light motor vehicles and two tourist buses stuck in snow accumulated on the road, Jamwal said. The tourist buses were at an isolated place around half-a-kilometre away from Hassan Valley carrying the students from Rajasthan including 35 girls, he added.

The district administration brought in a bulldozer to clear the snow with Naib Tehsildar Gezta coordinating the work throughout the night following which the 80 students were escorted out in four vehicles, the SP informed. Some members of the group are staying in a gurudwara in Chhota Shimla while the others are at Tribal Bhawan, he said.

They will leave once their buses reach their place and roads are cleared, he added. In another incident, SP Jamwal said a vehicle was found stuck at an isolated place around 4 am on Saturday. The man in the vehicle was with his family and refused to leave the vehicle requesting for a driver instead, Jamwal said.

Later, they were provided help by a policeman and reached Shimla, the SP said. Also, five vehicles that were stuck on Bekhalti Road were helped in the state capital, he said.

The Sadar police station staff also assisted in rescuing the stranded people around midnight, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Woods-led US crush Els dream to win Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods United States produced a stunning turnaround to deny the Internationals a first Presidents Cup in 21 years Sunday, dominating the singles on a tense final day that went to the wire at Royal Melbourne. Veteran Matt Kuchar was the...

Iran says it's defused 2nd cyberattack in less than a week

Irans telecommunications minister announced on Sunday that the country has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week, this time aimed at spying on government intelligence. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a short Twitter post tha...

Mega fire safety training programme at Ambedkar Stadium

The Delhi Fire Service in collaboration with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted a training programme on fire safety at Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday, officials said.More than 15,000 people, including school teachers and parents, w...

Female mongooses may abort spontaneously to save energy for breeding: Study

Female mongooses may use spontaneous abortion to cope with reproductive competition, and to save their energy for future breeding attempts in better conditions, according to a study. The researchers, including those from the University of H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019