Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil tanker set ablaze in Assam, driver killed as protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 17:43 IST
Oil tanker set ablaze in Assam, driver killed as protests

An oil tanker was set ablaze in Assam's Sonitpur district, killing its driver, even as protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued on Saturday across the state amid a rail blockade, sit-ins and hunger strikes by different organisations, officials said. The empty oil tanker, on its way for refilling petrol from Sipajhar in Udalguri district, was set ablaze by a group of people at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur on Friday night, police said.

The driver of the tanker was taken to a private nursing home where he succumbed to severe burn injuries on Saturday morning, they said. Meanwhile, AASU, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and 30 other organisations of indigenous people, spearheading the agitation against the Act, held protests in all districts of the Brahmaputra Valley along with senior citizens, students, artists, singers, intellectuals and teachers.

The AJYCP blocked tracks at Kamakhya railway station, disrupting train services from Guwahati to other parts of the country. "We do not want to inconvenience but the blockade has been called to draw the attention of people from allover the country about the threat to the people of the state due to the ammended Citizenship Act," AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai said.

The AJYCP has also given call for a 36-hour 'Gana Anshan' (mass hunger strike) from 6 am on December 16 across the state, while from December 18, they will organise 'Gaon Sabhas' (village meetings) in all village of the state. The AJYCP, which also demands that Assam be brought under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, has also planned 'Gana Samadal' (mass rally) on December 24.

"We have coined the slogan 'No CAA, Yes ILP' and we will continue our agitation till it is granted," Changmai said. Protests by people and students are happening across the state and it will continue everyday till 5 pm, AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi told PTI.

The AASU has called for 'satyagraha' for three days, beginning December 16. "We will continue with our agitation till the Act is withdrawn but we will follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi in our struggle which will be non-violent and disciplined," Gogoi said.

A Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said that all trains to Upper Assam districts have been terminated at Guwahati, while all-long distance trains leaving Guwahati will resume their onward journey after the blockade..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

Curfew imposed on Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district in the wake of the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday for several hours, police said. Special trains have been arranged by the Assam tourism...

De Silva hundred in rain-hit historic Pakistan Test

Rawalpindi, Dec 15 AFP Middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva completed his century on the fifth and final day against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday, first Test in the country since 2009 shooting. The 28-year-old right-hander drove pac...

UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake strikes Philippines, no tsunami risk seen

A powerful earthquake struck near the southern Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6.8 quake was centred 61 km 38 miles southwest of Davao on the southern ...

Two children die of asphyxiation in Rajouri

Two children died of asphyxia while a couple was hospitalised after inhaling smoke in their house in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in a remote village in snow-bound Kotranka as the fam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019