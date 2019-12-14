Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Capital appoints A N Sethuraman as additional director

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 20:40 IST
Reliance Capital appoints A N Sethuraman as additional director

Reliance Capital on Saturday said it has appointed Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman as additional director till the conclusion of its ensuing Annual General Meeting. Sethuraman is currently Group President of Reliance Group, and handles corporate and regulatory affairs.

He was appointed as additional director on December 13, 2019, Reliance Capital said in a BSE filing. It added that Ryna Karani has ceased to be non-executive director from December 13, 2019 following her resignation.

Sethuraman, 67, holds a bachelor's degree in economics. He has varied experience in various sectors, including communications, generation, transmission and distribution of renewable and non-renewable sources of energy, infrastructure, roads, metro rail systems, cement, financial services, education, health care, and media and entertainment, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Konger 'missing' after crossing China bridge checkpoint

Hong Kong, Dec 15 AFP Hong Kongs immigration department said Sunday they have received reports a man went missing on a cross-border mega bridge to the gambling hub of Macau that currently hosts a Chinese mainland police checkpoint. The disa...

Singapore targets opposition party with misinformation law

Singapore, Dec 15 AFP Singapore has ordered an opposition party to correct online posts under a controversial law against misinformation, the first time the legislation has been used against a rival party, ahead of elections expected within...

Nepal: 13 killed, dozens injured in bus accident

At least 13 people were killed and dozens of others suffered injuries in a bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday. The accident took place in the morning when the bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Dolakh...

Long walk to home: Rehabilitation of tribals displaced due to Naxalism stuck in survey stage

The Centres efforts to identity and rehabilitate around 5,000 tribal families displaced from Chhattisgarh due to Naxalism have not moved beyond the survey stage. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST and the Union Tribal Affairs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019