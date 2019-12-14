Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal Min allocates one mine each to NMDC, RINL; to add 10 MT output every year

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 21:40 IST
Coal Min allocates one mine each to NMDC, RINL; to add 10 MT output every year

The coal ministry on Saturday said it has allocated one mine each to state-run firms National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL). The mines, located in Jharkhand, will boost coking coal production and reduce the steel industry's dependence on imported coal, it added.

"The Ministry of Coal has allotted two Coking Coal mines, Rohne and Rabodih, to the Steel Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs)," it said in a statement. Allocated under the Coal Mines (Special Provision) Act, 2015, these mines will increase coal production by more than 10 MT (million tonnes) per annum and boost the coking coal production in the country.

The ministry said this is a significant step towards reducing the dependence of the steel industry on imported coal. The Rohne coal mine has been allotted to NMDC for sale of coal and will also serve the purpose of captive use of coking coal for its upcoming steel plant at Nagarnar.

The Robodih OCP coal mine has been allotted to RINL for captive use of production of iron and steel. These mines will over their lifetime generate about Rs 7,000 crore revenue for the state government, besides royalties and other applicable taxes.

Both NMDC and RINL would set up their washeries for washing coal. This allotment is in addition to five coal mines which have been allocated to successful bidders and six mines which have allotted to PSUs.

In all, the 13 mines will add more than 35 MT per annum coal to domestic production. Apart from the royalties and applicable taxes, the mines are slated to generate about Rs 31,000 crore revenue over their lifetime for state governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Long walk to home: Rehabilitation of tribals displaced due to Naxalism stuck in survey stage

The Centres efforts to identity and rehabilitate around 5,000 tribal families displaced from Chhattisgarh due to Naxalism have not moved beyond the survey stage. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST and the Union Tribal Affairs...

Bucks cruise past Cavs to win 18th straight

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...

Foegele, Hurricanes shut out Flames

James Reimer made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton scored second-period goals, as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the streaking Calgary Flames with a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019