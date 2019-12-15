Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise 48 pc to Rs 81,010 crore in October

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 17:20 IST
Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise 48 pc to Rs 81,010 crore in October
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Power producers' total outstanding dues owed by distribution companies rose around 48 percent to Rs 81,010 crore in October 2019 over the same month last year, reflecting stress in the sector. Distribution companies (discoms) owed a total of Rs 54,654 crore to power generation companies in October 2018, according to portal PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators).

The portal was launched in May 2018 to bring in transparency in power purchase transactions between generators and discoms. In October this year, the total overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 60 days of grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs 67,143 crore as against Rs 39,338 crore in the same month last year.

Power producers give 60 days to discoms for paying bills for the supply of electricity. After that, outstanding dues become overdue and generators charge penal interest on that in most cases. In order to give relief to power generation companies (gencos), the Centre enforced a payment security mechanism from August 1. Under this mechanism, discoms are required to open letters of credit for getting power supply.

According to the latest data on the portal, outstanding dues in October has decreased over the preceding month. In September 2019, total outstanding dues on discoms stood at Rs 82,548 crore. However, the overdue amount in October has increased over the preceding month of September. The total overdue amount was Rs 65,155 crore in September.

The September 2019 figures of dues and overdues have been revised upwards from Rs 69,558 crore and Rs 52,408 crore provisional numbers released last month on the portal. Discoms in Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu account for the major portion of dues to power gencos, taking a longer duration of up to 913 days to make payments, the data showed.

Among major states, Andhra Pradesh tops the list with 913 days to make payments, followed by Rajasthan (912 days), Bihar (912 days), Haryana (910 days), Tamil Nadu (908 days), Madhya Pradesh (897 days) and Telangana (890 days) in that order. Delhi, a smaller state, takes 939 days to make payments to power gencos.

Overdues of independent power producers amount to over 22.46 percent of the total overdue of Rs 67,143 crore on discoms. Among the central public sector power generators, NTPC alone has an overdue amount of Rs 12,271.75 crore on discoms, followed by NLC India at Rs 4,413.94 crore, NHPC at Rs 3,178.42 crore, THDC India at Rs 1,883.54 crore and Damodar Valley Corporation at Rs 870.92 crore.

Among private generators, discoms owe the highest overdue of Rs 3,201.68 crore to Adani Power, followed by Bajaj Group-owned Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd at Rs 2,212.66 crore and GMR at Rs 1,930.16 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Some students of Nadwatul Ulama Institute in Lucknow indulge in stone-pelting: UP DGP OP Singh.

Some students of Nadwatul Ulama Institute in Lucknow indulge in stone-pelting UP DGP OP Singh....

'Mary' one of Prince Louis' first words, says Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has revealed that a British television show inspired one of Prince Louis first words. Talking to the British TV cooking star Mary Berry in an upcoming television special A Berry Royal Christmas, the...

Student protests against India's citizenship law spread after clashes on campuses

Protests over a new citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses across India on Monday as critics said Prime Minister Narendra Modis government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with Indias founding as a secular rep...

Farewell party turns somber for Raiders

What was likely the final afternoon of football for Oakland at RingCentral Coliseum ended in heartbreak for the sold-out crowd of 52,788, as the Raiders suffered a devastating defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who pulled off a last-minute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019