Trains from Guwahati, New Alipurduar, New Jalpaiguri to Kolkata cancelled

All trains originating from Guwahati, New Alipurduar and New Jalpaiguri stations and going towards the Eastern Railway zone were cancelled on Sunday in view of the unrest in West Bengal over the amended Citizenship Act. Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said the trains originating from these three stations and going towards Kolkata side stand cancelled till further orders because of the protests in West Bengal.

West Bengal plunged deeper into chaos on Sunday over the new citizenship law with incidents of arson and loot reported from several parts of the country. PTI KND DPB DPB

