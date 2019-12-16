Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spark welcomes allocation of 3.5 GHz spectrum for 5G services

The auction will allocate management rights for 160 MHz of spectrum within this band, with rights running from mid-2020 until 31 October 2022.

Spark welcomes allocation of 3.5 GHz spectrum for 5G services
The Government is expected to hold a further auction process at a later date for longer-term rights from November 2022 of all available spectrum within the C Band. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spark welcomes the Government's announcement that it intends to run an auction process early next year for the short-term allocation of some spectrum within the 3.5 GHz band (also known as the C Band) for 5G wireless services.

The auction will allocate management rights for 160 MHz of spectrum within this band, with rights running from mid-2020 until 31 October 2022.

This is a positive development and we intend to participate in the auction. Access to a sufficient spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band will enable Spark to bring true mass-market 5G services to more New Zealanders as soon as possible. The Government foreshadowed this short-term allocation process earlier this year and we are pleased this will shortly occur, as it should allow Spark to launch the mass deployment of 5G services as planned from mid-2020.

The Government is expected to hold a further auction process at a later date for longer-term rights from November 2022 of all available spectrum within the C Band.

Spark recently launched New Zealand's first 5G commercial wireless broadband service into selected South Island towns and communities, with further locations coming next year. Spark's 5G wireless broadband rollout to date has used a spectrum that was repurposed from previous 4G use.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

I am working with different states on GST and welcome efforts by many of them to push collections: FM Sitharaman.

I am working with different states on GST and welcome efforts by many of them to push collections FM Sitharaman....

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit also a huge positive for economy SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar....

Say no to violence against women: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to work together to make India a better place for women by saying no to violence against the fairer sex. Banerjee was referring to the seventh anniversary of the gangrape inc...

From 'ignored' to adored: Abid turns hero in Pakistan's homecoming Test

Abid Ali was once shunned by Pakistan selectors who thought he was overweight, but his persistence and patience paid off as he set a world first in the homecoming Test against Sri Lanka. Ten years after a militant attack on Sri Lankas team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019