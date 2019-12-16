Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ballance acquires a site to establish new distribution centre

The company said in January this year that it would be investing in Northland over the next four years to improve services to local farmers and growers.

Ballance acquires a site to establish new distribution centre
Ballance will use the Kioreroa Road site for product bagging and distribution to customers with good access to Whangarei. Image Credit: Flickr

Leading farm nutrient supplier Ballance Agri-Nutrients has acquired a site in Whangarei to establish its new bagging and distribution centre. The premises at 223 Kioreroa Road are used currently as a round-the-clock transport hub for a logistics company but will be converted over the next two years into a fully-enclosed, fully-ventilated facility to service Northland's burgeoning agricultural sector, particularly the fast-evolving horticulture industry.

The new site will not be used to make any product ingredients. It will be a place where ingredients are mixed and bagged, and then collected by customers and members of its distribution network.

The company said in January this year that it would be investing in Northland over the next four years to improve services to local farmers and growers. The four-stage upgrade includes the closure of the Port Road factory and the opening of two new distribution centers, the one in Kioreroa Road and the other at a yet-to-be-identified site in Marsden Point.

Mark Adams, Ballance's Northland project lead, said the two-site strategy would boost customer service and accessibility, while new, precision semi-automated bagging technology would enhance product quality and reliability of supply.

Ballance will use the Kioreroa Road site for product bagging and distribution to customers with good access to Whangarei. The Marsden Point site will become the central distribution hub for Northland, a bulk storage and transitional facility for product coming directly from Northport, and a customer service centre.

223 Kioreroa Road was previously owned by Argosy Property Limited. The existing infrastructure will be extended to accommodate Ballance's operation and the company aims to complete this work by late 2021 or early 2022.

"We anticipate that it will become a 7 am to 5 pm, five days a week operation, stretching to include Saturday mornings during our peak seasons in Spring and Autumn," Mr. Adams said. "Traffic and noise levels will be reduced from what they are now, and the operation will be enclosed completely to ensure minimal dust levels."

Operations will continue at the Port Road site until Balance commissions the new Kioreroa Road facility.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

From 'ignored' to adored: Abid turns hero in Pakistan's homecoming Test

Abid Ali was once shunned by Pakistan selectors who thought he was overweight, but his persistence and patience paid off as he set a world first in the homecoming Test against Sri Lanka. Ten years after a militant attack on Sri Lankas team ...

CAA protests: Opposition parties seek time from President Kovind for a meeting

Opposition parties have sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind for a meeting to apprise him on the current situation in the country in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, sources said on Monday. Protests ov...

Business briefs

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said it has sold over six lakh automatic cars. Out of these six lakh automatic transmission passenger vehicles sold, over five lakh are equipped with auto gear shift AGS techn...

Kenya Airways names new acting CEO effective January 1 -statement

Kenya Airways has named Allan Kilavuka as its new acting Chief Executive Officer effective January 1st following the resignation of its current head in May, the airline said on Monday.Kilavuka is the CEO of Kenya Airways subsidiary Jambojet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019