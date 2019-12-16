Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bans auditor for one year in Coral Hub case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:13 IST
Sebi bans auditor for one year in Coral Hub case

Regulator Sebi has imposed a one-year ban on K P Joshi & Co from auditing any listed company for preparing fake and inflated financial results of Coral Hub Ltd. Besides, K P Joshi, proprietor of the audit firm, has also been barred for one year.

The regulator has restrained listed companies and registered intermediaries from engaging audit firm wherein Joshi is associated directly or indirectly for issuing any certificate for one year. This is the first order passed by Sebi on an auditor after the Supreme Court in November stayed an order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) which had held that markets watchdog does not have the power to bar auditors.

This comes after Sebi had challenged SAT's decision to quash a two-year ban that was imposed on PwC in connection with the Rs 7,800 crore Satyam fraud. In the present case, an investigation was undertaken by Sebi from April, 2008 to June, 2010 into the matter of manipulation of revenues and profits of Coral Hub Ltd (CHL).

The probe found that the company and its directors had inflated its sales which led to false and misleading reporting of financial results in the annual reports of the company. KP Joshi & Co was the statutory auditor of the company during the investigation period.

The regulator's investigation unearthed that annual sales figures reported in the annual financial statements of the company for 2008-09 and 2009-10, with respect to two of its customers, were inflated by over Rs 70 crore. Joshi did not cross check or verify the sales with purchasing parties and instead chose to accept whatever sales figures were reported to him by the director and CFO of the company.

Sebi said Joshi, in connivance and in collusion with the management of CHL, concocted false accounts during the period of investigation. Such manipulated and misleading results were reported in the company's annual reports and were also disseminated to the public through the stock exchanges which in turn misled the investors into investing in securities of the firm

However, Joshi in his submission to the regulator denied all the allegations. "I have no hesitation to conclude that the alleged acts of the noticee (Joshi) as an auditor of a listed company are found to be in violation of provisions of...Sebi PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations," Sebi's Whole Time Director S K Mohanty said in his 19-page order passed on Friday.

Accordingly, Sebi said, "noticee (Joshi) shall not directly or indirectly issue any certificate of audit and render any other auditing services including issuances of certificates of compliances, whatsoever, to any listed companies and intermediaries registered with Sebi...for a period of 1 year". The regulator has clarified that such directions may not impact ongoing audit assignments already undertaken by Joshi and he shall complete such ongoing audit assignments as expeditiously within six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brees becomes NFL's all-time TD pass king

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning to become the NFLs career leader in touchdown passes on Monday night. Brees 5-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill with 708 left in the third quarter against Indianapolis -- Brees ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 17-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets run to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest i...

Lynda Keene appointed as Chief Executive of Tourism Export Council

The Board of the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand TECNZ is delighted to announce that Lynda Keene has been appointed in the role of Chief Executive.Anna Black, Board Chair of TECNZ says, Lynda has extensive experience with inbound tour...

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019