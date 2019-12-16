KBSK Council formation could be done hopefully in New Year

Delhi, 16 December 2019 : The Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra (T) organisation was established in West Bengal with a vision under the Minimum National Common Programme. The objective of this body is to erradicate poverty and to improve the quality of life of the underprvileaged.

The KBSK programme covers various socio-economic aspects like poverty, education, housing, agriculture and land reforms amongst a host of other acitivities. Another major area where the Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra is focussing on is consumer protection and upliftment of tribals.

The Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra is located in 18 various districts of West Bengal and has been doing yeoman’s service to the economically weaker sections. The organisation has about more than 4000 people who are engaged in carrying out the mission and vision of this organisation.

Mr Prabir K Das, chairperson of the Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra, said that the organisation has been instrumental in rescuing many a poor family from the clutches of poverty. “Our organisation has at the forefront of eliviating the poor people and also ensuring that the Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra has always been central to the prospect of helping out the needy. For us the poverty alleviation is at the core of our functioning. We are of the view that if we stick to our task, we can make India a poverty free country in the future. We are striving to achieve this,” said Mr Prabir K Das.

