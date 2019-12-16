Left Menu
Indoco Remedies shares up 3 pc after Goa plant gets approval from UK health regulator

  New Delhi
  Updated: 16-12-2019 16:22 IST
  Created: 16-12-2019 16:22 IST
Shares of Indoco Remedies on Monday jumped 3 per cent after the company said its Goa-based manufacturing facility has received the EU good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification from the UK health regulator. The scrip gained 3.03 per cent to close at Rs 153 on the BSE. During the day, it went up by 6 per cent to Rs 157.50.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.44 per cent to close at Rs 151. This is an outcome of the last successful inspection conducted by UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) from September 16-20 this year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The receipt of EU GMP certification from MHRA for our sterile manufacturing unit is encouraging and reflects immense learning and adaptation of a compliant culture by our technical team," Indoco Remedies Managing Director Aditi Kare Panandikar said.

