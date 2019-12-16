Left Menu
Marriott International, Landmark Sabbour partner to bring W Brand to Cairo

To be located just 25 kilometers from Cairo International Airport, the new hotel will add its own vibrant W experience to the ultra-modern urban landscape of New Cairo.

The hotel is also expected to offer multiple foods and beverage venues, plenty of spaces to mix and mingle, plus meetings and events space which will include a 500-square-meter Great Room. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (Marriott.com) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Landmark Sabbour to bring the W Brand's bold design, signature Whatever/Whenever® service and innovative programming to Cairo, underscoring the growing demand for luxury in Egypt. Expected to open in 2024, W Cairo will be situated in 1-Ninety - a 300,000 sqm mixed-use development in the emerging New Cairo district featuring retail space, commercial and residential components.

To be located just 25 kilometers from Cairo International Airport, the new hotel will add its own vibrant W experience to the ultra-modern urban landscape of New Cairo. Known for seeking out new/next destinations in buzzworthy markets around the globe, W is poised to welcome guests and locals to the new-build locale as the city's reputation for ground-breaking design grows as fast as its skyline.

When W Cairo opens in 2024, the hotel will embody W Hotels' work hard, play hard philosophy with a signature WET Deck (pool deck), AWAY® Spa and FIT ® Fitness Centre alongside 350 stunning rooms and suites. The hotel is also expected to offer multiple foods and beverage venues, plenty of spaces to mix and mingle, plus meetings and events space which will include a 500-square-meter Great Room.

"New Cairo is a burgeoning, dynamic lifestyle destination in Cairo, and we are excited to collaborate with Landmark Sabbour to redefine modern luxury in one of the most awe-inspiring travel destinations in the world," said Alex Kyriakidis, President & Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. "This signing not only illustrates our commitment to Egypt but also reinforces the increasing demand for the W Hotels brand in this region and around the globe."

Eng. Amr Sultan, Managing Director of Landmark Sabbour, added, "We choose to work with those who share our development standards, innovative perception of luxury community building, and whose objectives align with our own. Our collaboration with Marriot International represents another milestone in our growth; it further demonstrates our commitment to collaborate with industry leaders and stands as a chance to integrate the unique customer-centric services of W Hotels into our line of upscale products in 1-Ninety."

Landmark Sabbour recently launched 1-Ninety. With a total investment of EGP 28 Billion ($1.75 Billion). 1-Ninety covers 300,000-square-metres and has a built-up area of 450,000-square-metres including administrative, retail, commercial, and residential components.

(With Inputs from APO)

