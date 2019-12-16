INOX Launches Indias First Tier-based Cinema Loyalty Program INOX REWARDS

- Launch of INOX REWARDS commemorates INOX crossing the historic milestone of 600 screens and 600 Mn customers

- Reward Program to offer loads of benefits, including free movie tickets & merchandise, chance to meet stars and access to INSIGNIA lounge

MUMBAI, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX) today announced the launch of its loyalty program - INOX REWARDS - to make the cinema viewing experience richer and more rewarding for the millions of cinema lovers across the country. The program is India's first tier-based cinema loyalty program. INOX REWARDS would offer loads of benefits to the enrolled customers, besides reward points which may be redeemed for movie tickets and F&B purchases. The launch of INOX REWARDS also commemorates a historic milestone of 600 screens and 600 Mn customers hosted by INOX in its glorious history of two decades.

The safe and secure INOX REWARDS is a multi-tier loyalty program with 3 membership levels ranging across the Blue, Gold and Black categories. The seamless enrollment process would provide the members with an access to a series of membership benefits, including:

• Free movie merchandise

• Free movie tickets & popcorn • Invitations for celebrity events & exclusive movie screenings

• No ticket cancellation fee • Customized offers on ticket purchases

• Access to INOX's 7-star INSIGNIA Lounges

The members will earn redeemable points on every transaction they make at INOX. Depending on the membership tier, points up to 5% of ticket purchases and up to 10% of F&B purchases can be accumulated by the members. Members also garner 25 bonus points on updating their profile and up to 100 gift points on their birthdays. The accumulated points can then be later redeemed while booking tickets or making F&B purchases.

According to Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer - INOX Leisure Ltd, "As we make huge strides in the domains of luxury, service and technology, we believe that the patronage of our beloved guests also must be rewarded, and the introduction of INOX REWARDS is a step in that direction. The program was built on insights from extensive customer research to focus on what customers want most in their loyalty program. It will allow us to communicate in a more engaging manner and allow us to make them feel more valued. The richly rewarding platform will further elevate the signature INOX experience and reiterate our uncompromised focus on customer engagement and delight. There would not be a more opportune way to thank our customers for enabling us in crossing the historic milestones of 600 screens and 600 Mn customers."

To enroll, customers will just have to mention their mobile numbers while any transaction at the INOX points of sale, website or mobile app. The mobile number must be mentioned in all subsequent transactions to enable the member to accrue the reward points. Members may also access and manage their accounts through the INOX Website, the Mobile App or by sending SMS to 561616161. More information on INOX REWARDS is available on www.inoxmovies.com/loyalty

About INOX Leisure Limited

INOX Leisure Limited (INOX) is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 145 multiplexes and 602 screens in 68 cities. INOX has redefined movie experiences in India making it truly a 7-star experience. Each INOX property is unique with its own distinct architecture and aesthetics. Beyond the normal screens, INOX also has INOX INSIGNIA for the discerning audience or KIDDLES for young patrons or MX4D® EFX Theatre for an immersive experience or the panoramic viewing with ScreenX at select locations. INOX brings the very latest in projection and audio technology with INOX Laserplex, IMAX & INOX ONYX. Some of the key multiplex features include plush micro adjustable leather recliners with a butler on call facility, gourmet meal choices by celebrity chef, designer staff uniforms. INOX recently launched Megaplex, a massive experience-driven entertainment center at Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai which is home to the most number of cinema formats in the world.

For more information on INOX, movie ticket bookings, exciting updates, trivia and trailers, visit www.inoxmovies.com, follow INOX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and download the official INOX App on iOS and Android.

