UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields hold steady, manufacturing data disappoints

  Reuters
  16-12-2019 17:27 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:27 IST
Euro zone bond yields held steady on Monday on caution over the first-phase trade deal between the U.S. and China and on disappointing euro zone manufacturing sector growth this month. Bond yields had risen sharply on Friday on signs of a trade deal between the United States and China, and a sense of clarity over Britain's exit from the European Union following an emphatic general election win for the Conservative party. But yield rises were then reversed as caution prevailed.

The "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal will nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years and is "totally done" despite the need for translation and revisions to its text, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday. The agreement led to the suspension of further U.S. tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese imports that was scheduled to take effect on Sunday. The United States also agreed to halve the tariff to 7.5% on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods.

"The threat of the trade war is still there... There's still a lot to be negotiated from this point and we've avoided an increase in tariffs and the troubles that would cause, but we haven't really made any progress," said Mizuho's head of rates strategy Peter Chatwell. He cited issues that would be addressed in the second phase of negotiations, such as intellectual property rights.

The contraction in euro zone manufacturing has sped up this month after slowing from September, according to Markit's first estimate purchasing managers' index data (PMI). The services sector, which has been bolstering euro zone economies, slightly exceeded expectations.

Most 10-year euro zone bond yields were flat on the day with Germany's 10-year bund yield at -0.30%, off a six-month high of -0.217% hit on Friday. "The continued manufacturing contraction throughout Q4 indicates that recession concerns, while moderating somewhat due to better geopolitical news, can still not be discarded for now," ING economist Bert Colijn said in a client note.

Markit said the results indicated a quarterly growth rate of just 0.1% or the euro zone economy. That comes after the region's leading economy Germany escaped an expected recession in the third quarter thanks to consumer spending. Weak economic growth thanks to trade uncertainty has kept bond yields anchored in negative territory for most of the year.

Berenberg European economist Florian Hense said that while they expect a shallow recovery for the euro zone economy in 2020, "if we see that phase one deal actually finalised... there may be an upside risk to our calls." The final PMI figures due on Jan. 6 could be revised up slightly if respondents are influenced by positive trade headlines, he added.

