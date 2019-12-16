Lakshmi Mittal meets Gujarat CM

Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Mittal on Monday met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar on a day the global steel giant announced that it has completed acquisition of Essar Steel and formed a joint venture with Nippon Steel (AM/NS India) to own and operate the debt-ridden firm. The Essar Steel's plant at Hazira in Surat district of Gujarat will now be owned and operated by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited after the acquisition.

In the meeting, Rupani assured Mittal of all possible assistance from his government to the new JV company which will operate in Hazira, a government release stated. President and CFO of ArcelorMittal Aditya Mittal, who has been appointed chairman of AM/NS India, was present at the meeting, it said.

K Kailashnathan, the Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, Anil Mukim, state Chief Secretary were the top bureaucrats who attended the meeting. The Supreme Court had last month cleared the decks for acquisition of Essar Steel for Rs 42,000 crore by the L N Mittal-led company..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)