Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 19:32 IST
Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Monday said deployment of 2,600 mobile satellite service (MSS) terminals on locomotives will help Indian Railways serve commuters better by giving real time information about the movement of trains. "There cannot be a better example for the Make-in-India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi than MSS terminals where the entire technology has been devised in India.

People can get information about the location of the train on a real time basis due to this technology," he told reporters here. In the coming years, this system will be introduced in all the trains, Angadi added.

The system is designed and developed by wireless communication and semiconductor solutions company Saankhya Labs in partnership with ISRO and Bharat Electronics Limited. "The MSS terminals enables satellite-based train tracking system on a real time basis," Parag Naik, CEO and co-founder of Saankhya Labs, said.

These terminals send signals every 30 seconds about its location.It will also help in train traffic management, operational efficiency and accident prevention Naik said. The MSS enabled Real Time Information System (RTIS) is being executed by the Centre for Railways Information Systems (CRIS) in collaboration with ISRO, the company said in a statement.

As part of Phase-I implementation of RTIS, BEL commissioned the RTIS network deploying over 2,600 MSS terminals on locomotives of Indian Railways, Saankhya Labs said in a statement. The company is the Satcom Technology partner for BEL in the RTIS project.

The RTIS is primarily used for acquisition of train movement data, including that of arrival, departure and run- through timings at the stations enroute, the company said. Trains hauled by RTIS enabled locomotives gets tracked and plotted automatically in the Control Office Application (COA) at Central Control Office.

"The end-to-end solution was indigenously designed, developed and manufactured in India, all powered by Saankhya's award winning patented Software Defined Radio (SDR) chipsets," the company said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019