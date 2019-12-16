Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto industry needs to grow by 14% to meet USD 5 trn economy target: Goenka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 20:28 IST
Auto industry needs to grow by 14% to meet USD 5 trn economy target: Goenka

Auto manufacturing will have to grow by 14 per cent if India has to achieve the USD 5 trillion economy target, Mahindra and Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka said on Monday. India has set an ambitious target of USD 5 trillion in the next five years and 12 per cent of it is expected to be contributed by the manufacturing sector.

"USD 5 trillion economy target by 2025-26 means a CAGR of 8.5 per cent. Within that, the target of manufacturing is USD 1 trillion, which means 12 per cent from manufacturing and within manufacturing, automotive plays a significant role. If manufacturing has to grow 12-13 per cent auto must grow by 14 per cent," Goenka said during a panel discussion at the India economic conclave 2019. He further said currently the auto industry contributes 7 per cent of GDP which is good but when compared with the other major auto producing countries, which are all in double digits, the Indian industry's share is still lower.

"Auto is only 4 per cent of exports in India as compared to auto manufacturing countries like Thailand, Germany, Korea, and Japan which are more than 10 per cent," he added. Speaking at the event, MG Motors India President and MD Rajiv Chaba opined that if the sector has to grow by 12-14 per cent it means there is a need to do something very different that the industry has been doing in the past 10 years.

"This year happens to be a bad year but last 10 years what we did if you repeat the same thing, we will not achieve and this number will be just a number. Secondly, export will play an important part but you will have to look at domestic more while we can improve exports. Engineering services also can be made strong," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...

No clarity on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 has no clarity in it. The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019