Sridhar Patra appointed NALCO CMD

Sridhar Patra was on Monday appointed as the chairman-cum-managing director of NALCO, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Patra is at present Director (Finance) in the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO).

He has been appointed as the CMD of NALCO till the date of his superannuation, i.e. October 31, 2024, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)