Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China-U.S. trade deal, Brexit hopes turbo charge UK stocks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 22:53 IST
UPDATE 2-China-U.S. trade deal, Brexit hopes turbo charge UK stocks
Image Credit: Flickr

British shares continued to power higher on Monday as a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal and hopes of an orderly Brexit after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory saw investors flock to perceived riskier assets, such as equities. The benchmark FTSE 100 soared 2.3%, its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly a year, while the midcap FTSE 250 surged 1.9% and hit a new all-time high. Both moves followed hefty gains in the previous session.

Markets breathed a sigh of relief after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said a 'phase-one' trade deal with China was "totally done", boosting trade-exposed UK stocks including HSBC, Burberry, and miners. Meanwhile, domestically focussed stocks continued to benefit from the British election euphoria, with banking big shots Lloyds, Barclays and RBS jumping between 3.7% and 5.5%.

Victory for Johnson's Conservative Party has reassured markets that Britain is likely headed for a swift exit from the European Union, dispelling some uncertainty after 3-1/2 years of political chaos. "You are going to have a combination of both international investors putting money into the UK market ... plus within the UK you are going to have more commitment of capital to projects and businesses than we've had previously," said Scott Thiel, chief fixed-income strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute.

Tobacco firm BAT was the biggest blue-chip gainer after Bank of America Global Research handed the stock a rare double upgrade. Notable news-driven moves were limited to midcaps.

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct leapt 31%, its biggest-ever one-day gain, after the retailer, which will change its name to Frasers Group, forecast core earnings growth of as much as 15% this financial year . Tullow Oil, which lost more than half its value last week, dropped 10% after ratings agency S&P Global cut its long-term credit rating and HSBC downgraded the stock.

Cineworld ended 2.5% higher. The cinema operator had earlier shed nearly 9% after announcing a $2.1 billion takeover of Canada's Cineplex to be financed by raising more debt, which analysts said had made investors uneasy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Broadcasting Authority receives complaints against talkback program

The Broadcasting Standards Authority BSA has found that a segment of the Punjabi talkback programme, Panthak Vichar, broadcast on the community radio station, Planet FM, breached the fairness standard.The BSA received complaints from two se...

FMA issues two sets of civil proceedings against CBL Corporation

The FMA has issued two sets of civil proceedings in the Auckland High Court against CBL Corporation Limited In liquidation CBLC, the six directors and the chief financial officer alleging multiple breaches of the Financial Markets Conduct A...

UPDATE 2-Johnson uses UK law to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to push for the European Union to give him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months. In his boldest move since winning a majo...

UPDATE 9-Boeing's 737 crisis deepens as production stops for first time in two decades

Boeing Co said on Monday it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020. Boei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019