BRIEF-Boeing Suspends 737 Max Production Starting In January

Boeing Co: * BOEING STATEMENT REGARDING 737 MAX PRODUCTION

* BOEING - BOEING SUSPENDS 737 MAX PRODUCTION STARTING IN JANUARY DUE TO CERTIFICATION MOVING INTO 2020 * BOEING - REDUCED 737 MAX PRODUCTION OUTPUT ENABLES PRIORITIZATION OF STORED AIRCRAFT DELIVERY

* BOEING - NO LAYOFFS OR FURLOUGH EXPECTED AT THIS TIME * BOEING - WILL PROVIDE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCTION SUSPENSION IN CONNECTION WITH 4Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE IN LATE JANUARY

* BOEING - AFFECTED EMPLOYEES DUE WILL CONTINUE 737-RELATED WORK, OR BE TEMPORARILY ASSIGNED TO OTHER TEAMS IN PUGET SOUND * BOEING - THROUGHOUT GROUNDING OF 737 MAX, BOEING HAS CONTINUED TO BUILD NEW AIRPLANES & THERE ARE NOW ABOUT 400 AIRPLANES IN STORAGE

* BOEING - BELIEVE 737 MAX DECISION IS LEAST DISRUPTIVE TO MAINTAINING LONG-TERM PRODUCTION SYSTEM AND SUPPLY CHAIN HEALTH * BOEING - SUSPENSION "DECISION IS DRIVEN BY A NUMBER OF FACTORS, INCLUDING THE EXTENSION OF CERTIFICATION INTO 2020" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

