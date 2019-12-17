11 NFR trains including Manas Rhino passenger resume service: Official

In a major relief for commuters in Assam and a few neighbouring states, eleven trains, including Manas Rhino passenger, of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Tuesday resumed services, a senior official said. All passengers and InterCity services of NFR, which were cancelled on December 12 in view of the situation in Assam over the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), had remained suspended till Monday.

"Eleven train services, including some Intercity services were on Tuesday resumed, as law and order situation has gradually improved in the state," he said. "The resumed trains include Manas Rhino passenger, which connects New Bongaigaon in Bongaigaon district to Guwahati, and will benefit especially the office-goers," NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda told PTI.

Besides, Guwahati-Jorhat Town Janshatabdi Express and Guwahati-Ledo Intercity Express have also been resumed from Tuesday, he said. Train services from NFR Zone to Eastern Railway Zone remained fully suspended on Tuesday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)