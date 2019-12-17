Left Menu
Hetero launches combination drug for HIV under brand name Taffic

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 17-12-2019 15:06 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:06 IST
Drug firm Hetero on Tuesday launched an antiretroviral combination drug, used to treat human immunodeficiency virus type (HIV-1), in the country. The Hyderabad-based company has introduced the 3-in-1 drug under the brand name 'Taffic' in India.

The company's product is a generic version of Gilead's Biktarvy and has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The product will be marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare Ltd in the country, the drug firm said in a statement.

"The launch of this product emphasises company's ongoing commitment to provide advanced and effective treatments to HIV patients worldwide," it added. To further this mission, Hetero will be making the latest combination drug available in 116 low and middle-income countries upon approvals from the regulatory authorities there, the drug firm said.

Taffic, a once-a-day single pill, is a combination of three medicines -- Bictegravir (50mg), Emtricitabine (200mg) and Tenofovir Alafenamide (25mg). It is indicated for treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults who have no antiretroviral treatment history.

The drug can also be used to replace the current antiretroviral regimen in those who have viral copies less than 50 per ml in the blood at least for three months with no prior treatment failure and resistance to any components. Hetero would manufacture the product at its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, which is approved by international regulatory bodies.

Hetero is a leading player in antiretrovirals with a product portfolio of over 30 drugs.

