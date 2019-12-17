U.S.-China trade tensions eased, but not resolved - Fitch

The "phase one" trade deal between the United States and China has eased trade tensions but renewed escalation remains a significant risk, Fitch Ratings agency said on Tuesday. Tensions between Washington and Beijing, particularly in fields such as technology, will pose a major obstacle to full resolution of the trade war, Fitch said.

The rating agency said it now expects China's economy to grow by close to 6% in 2020, compared with its earlier forecast of 5.7%, following the initial trade deal. China's economic growth had cooled to a near 30-year low of 6% in the third quarter as the bruising trade war hit factory production.

The United States and China last week cooled their trade tussle by announcing a preliminary trade deal that reduced some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

