Schneider Electric launches 'Easy Homes' bringing IoT to power

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 16:53 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 16:53 IST
Schneider Electric launches 'Easy Homes' bringing IoT to power homes Bengaluru, Dec 17 (PTI): Schneider Electric on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Easy Homes', bringing Internet of Things (IoT) to power homes. Easy Homes empowers customers to manage power in their homes through a single app, the company said in a statement.

With four interfaces, it can be operated through Alexa or Google Home, smart phone, remote and switches to control power usage in the house, it said. It converts homes into a smart home, turning every switch and appliance into a connected device, the company said.

Easy Homes can be installed without changing the existing electrical setup, upgrading homes in just about four hours, the statement said..

