Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors expects turnaround in CV sales by second half of next fiscal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:05 IST
Tata Motors expects turnaround in CV sales by second half of next fiscal

Tata Motors expects commercial vehicle (CV) business to remain in slow lane for the next few months and witness turnaround only by the second half of the next fiscal, a top company official said. With demand expected to remain muted, the company aims to go slow in introducing BS-VI compliant CVs in the domestic market.

"My read is that the first half of the next fiscal particularly in CV segment is unpredictable," Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek told PTI. The growth in CV industry is related to the country's economy, he added.

"The government has launched various initiatives...all these factors are going to give us a positive outlook in the second half of the next fiscal," he said. While the transition to BS-VI in passenger vehicles (PV) is on track, the company is going to be slow in introducing upgraded CVs in the market due to low demand, he added.

"For PVs the transition is going to happen in the next few weeks, in CV segment situation is slightly different not because we are running late but due to a different market situation," Butschek said. In CV segment, the company is "not actively" going to switch to BS-VI before April 1, 2020, he added.

"Our read of the market is there will not be too much of a demand ..our BS-VI play starts on April 1, prior to that it is BS-IV products,"Butschek noted. As per SIAM data, CV sales declined by 14.98 per cent to 61,907 units in November as compared with the year-ago period.

During April-November, CV sales have declined by 22.12 per cent to 5,04,080 units as against 6,47,278 units in same period of 2018-19. In domestic market, the company reported a 29 per cent fall in CV sales to 2,17,130 units in the current financial year as compared with 3,05,395 units in April-November period of 2018-19.

Butschek said the company has embarked upon a "mission zero" to see that no BS-IV vehicle is left after April 1, 2020. "By the end of this fiscal, Tata Motors is not going to have a BS IV vehicle left, neither any material which was initially ordered to manufacture BS-IV vehicles..weekly meeting now has become a daily affair," Butschek said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix seeing strong subscriber growth in Asia, Latin America

Washington, Dec 17 AFP Netflix is seeing rapid subscriber growth in regions including Asia and Latin America as it girds for tougher competition in the streaming market, newly detailed figures show. In a regulatory filing this week, Netflix...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passes away

Eminent theatre and film actor Shriram Lagoo, who played an important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra and was known for his progressive and rationalist views that he expressed without fear, passed away on Tuesday eveni...

UPDATE 1-Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch's lawyer -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors have said t...

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019