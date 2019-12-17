Left Menu
Tech Data signs definitive agreement to acquire the business of Inflow Technologies

Tech Data today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the business of Inflow Technologies ("Inflow Technologies"), a leading value-added distributor with expertise in areas like cybersecurity and networking.

  Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  17-12-2019
  17-12-2019
Rich Hume, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Data. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Dec 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Data today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the business of Inflow Technologies ("Inflow Technologies"), a leading value-added distributor with expertise in areas like cybersecurity and networking. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close during Tech Data's first quarter of the fiscal year 2021.

By acquiring the business of Inflow Technologies, Tech Data will optimize its presence in the Asia Pacific region and strengthen the company's end-to-end portfolio, enabling customers to offer a broader set of capabilities, particularly around next-generation technologies like security. "The addition of Inflow Technologies directly supports our strategy of delivering higher-value - especially in the areas of investing in next-generation technologies, strengthening our end-to-end portfolio and optimizing our global footprint," said Rich Hume, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Data.

"In particular, this acquisition helps us to strengthen our portfolio of networking and security solutions we're able to offer to our channel partners while optimizing our footprint in the Asia Pacific, which is an important region for Tech Data," he added. Inflow Technologies is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and is a value-added distributor for a host of technologies, including cybersecurity, networking, unified communications and collaboration, storage and server management, infrastructure and application software, automatic identification and data capture, electronic security, and related services in South Asia.

"As a technology enabler, Inflow Technologies brings a variety of core competencies to Tech Data, including business development, channel engagement, training, and pre-sales and post-sales support," said "Our combined skills, portfolios, talent and shared commitment to exceptional service with world-class execution will enable us to deliver higher value to our channel partners." Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this communication may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding Tech Data's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, Tech Data's financial results and estimates and/or business prospects, involve a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which Tech Data operates and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

In addition, any statements that refer to projections of Tech Data's future financial performance, our anticipated growth and trends in our businesses, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

