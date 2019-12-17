Left Menu
Vidyashilp Academy in Collaboration With National Institute of Advanced Studies and ROBO-G Organized the INDIAN ROBO PARADE 2019

  • PTI
  • Bangalore
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:44 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:44 IST
Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Vidyashilp Academy in collaboration with the National Institute of Advanced Studies (IISc, Bangalore) and ROBO-G organized the 2nd edition of the INDIAN ROBO PARADE 2019, for students of grade 3 to 12. The STEM event was held at the Atal Tinkering Lab in Vidyashilp Academy. A total of 255 students registered for the event.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Shivranjan Kolvankar, Senior Consultant at Learning Links Foundation. Over 110 students from 21 schools participated in the event which showcased innovative India. The objective behind organizing the event was not only to enhance the students’ technical knowledge of robotics but also to develop their creativity and problem-solving skills through such competitions.

The event was digitally inaugurated using LDR - LEDs and Arduino. 85 innovative projects with 45 Lego Ev3 Robots took part in Robo and Sumobot Challenge.

Indian Robo Parade is an annual event, conducted in the month of December to motivate children to understand how robots work and behave. The main event is the parade where hundreds of robots will be marching. There will also be exhibitions, games and competitions for all age groups.

As a part of the Atal Innovation Mission and Atal Tinkering Labs, Vidyashilp Academy believes in cultivating innovative ideas in the minds of the young generation, which is the future of India. The objective behind organizing the event was not only to enhance the students’ technical knowledge of robotics but also to develop their creativity and problem-solving skills through such competitions.

Speaking on the event, Ms. Kalai Selvi, Head of the School and College Advisor, Vidyashilp Academy said, “Our grade 9 student’s initiative to ignite the LED lamp with sound last year and light this year for the inaugural showed the progression of ideas. We believe that it’s really important to support children build on their projects. We need to encourage them to look out for simple problems in daily life, facilitate tinkering along with effective mentoring opportunities, as this can be the best way to build scientific temperament in children. I am happy that our grade 12 student’s project of constructing the Go-kart in school will serve as an inspiration for other students. Several interesting projects that have the potential will receive its attention and guidance by experts. Our students will be given the necessary help to work on it further. We hope to contribute to nurturing the right attitude for innovation.”

The participants were felicitated with certificates issued by the National Institute of Advanced Studies – Education for the Gifted and Talented.

Vidyashilp Academy

Vidyashilp Academy is a private, co-educational school located in Jakkur, Bangalore, India. The school is affiliated to The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the University Of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). Education at Vidyashilp goes beyond the confines of a textbook. The pedagogical focus lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience and inculcate critical thinking from the very start.

ROBO-G

ROBO-G®, a robotics learning Solution Company was founded to bridge the gap between the traditional approach of classroom coaching and learning to attain a deeper understanding of the subject in children. The curriculum focuses on STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) while delivering robotics knowledge. Children are motivated and encouraged to become learners by observing and working in teams. We try to ignite their minds by actively engaging all their senses simultaneously. ROBO-G programs help children step into the world of Robotics technology at an early age.

PWR

PWR

