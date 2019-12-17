Gujarat Refinery starts dispatch of low sulphur marine fuel

Indian Oil Corp (IOC)-owned Gujarat Refinery on Tuesday announced it has made the first dispatch of low-sulphur marine fuel (MARPOL) meeting ISO 8217 -2017 standards. "In a pioneering feat, we have started the supply of MARPOL before the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) starts implementinga new regulation for more than 0.50 per cent global sulphur cap for marine fuels," Gujarat Refineryexecutive director Sudhir Kumar told PTI here.

From January 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will implement a new regulation for a 0.50 per cent global sulphur cap for marine fuels. Under the new global cap, ships will have to use marine fuels with a sulphur content of no more than 0.50 per cent sulphur against the current limit of 3.50 per cent sulphur in an effort to reduce the amount of sulphur oxide. Production of MARPOL from Gujarat Refinery marks a significant change in the marine fuels landscape as it will enable to reduce pollution from marine and shipping operations through reduced amount of sulphur oxides emanating from ships, Kumar said.

This will, Kumar said, "lead to major health and environmental benefits for the world, particularly for populations living close to ports and coasts." He also informed that Gujarat Refinery gearing up for the supply of 100 per cent BS-VI ultra clean fuels, it has already started supply of BS-VI grade MS and HSD and Winter Grade MARPOL FO (Furnace Oil). Earlier, IndianOil chairman, Sanjiv Singh unveiled the plaque marking the mechanical completion of the New Amine Regeneration Unit and ISBL (Power Grid Import) facility under BS-VI project during his visit to Gujarat Refinery.

Singh said that the Gujarat Refinery has played a significant role in the companys growth and it will be seeing a number of significant projects and activities in the days ahead. Gujarat Refinery has planned to invest huge amounts on new projects and expansions in the next couple of years These include capacity expansion to 18 MMTPA, oxo-alcohol petrochemical project and Linear Alkyl Benzamine (LAB) revamp project.PTI EOM SP AP AP.

