Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP of AGCO sworn-in to Governing Council of agricultural college in Nigeria

The five-man Governing Council for the college was announced by the Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, at the inauguration ceremony on Friday, 13 December 2019. 

VP of AGCO sworn-in to Governing Council of agricultural college in Nigeria
Agriculture is the main source of income for Ekiti State situated in the south-west of Nigeria with more than 75% of the population earning a living farming cash and food crops. Image Credit: Flickr

Nuradin Osman, AGCO (AGCOcorp.com) Vice President and General Manager, Africa has been sworn-in to the Governing Council of the newly established College of Agriculture and Technology in Isan-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria. The five-man Governing Council for the college was announced by the Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, at the inauguration ceremony on Friday, 13 December 2019.

Agriculture is the main source of income for Ekiti State situated in the south-west of Nigeria with more than 75% of the population earning a living farming cash and food crops. The agricultural transformation and rural development agenda under the administration of His Excellency, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi has led to the establishment of the College of Agriculture and Technology.

"The dream and aspiration towards the establishment of the college are aligned with the development agenda of Ekiti State. The newly established college has the potential to leverage agriculture as the mainstay of the economy and to empower young people through education, skill development and capacity building on agricultural innovations, technology development, and agricultural best practices. It is our hope that the college will attract youth into agriculture and attain food security for all" explained, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

"Nuradin Osman is a friend to Ekiti State, and he has been very supportive of our agricultural transformation agenda in the state and within the country. It is a great honor to name him as the first non-Nigerian and non-Ekiti indigene to be inaugurated amongst the first Governing Council members of the College."

The Governing Council Members of the College of Agriculture and Technology were selected from a list of experts within Ekiti State and outside Nigeria. Activities at the college began in September 2019 with the appointment of a steering committee. The college will run both short and long term certificate courses in the aim to develop middle-level agricultural manpower that will effectively combine skills with cutting edge technologies to drive agricultural production and ensure food security in the region.

"I am truly honored to be among the Governing Council Members who will contribute to the agricultural and rural transformation of this agriculturally rich region of Nigeria, and ultimately, contribute integrated agricultural value chain knowledge gained over the years in my various roles at AGCO. I strongly believed that the college will be positioned as an agricultural hub and skill development center that will contribute to the development and growth of the community, state and the country" says, Nuradin Osman.

Nuradin also had the opportunity to pay his respects to the hosting community of the college with a visit to His Royal Majesty, Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon, the crowned King of Isan-Ekiti.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix seeing strong subscriber growth in Asia, Latin America

Washington, Dec 17 AFP Netflix is seeing rapid subscriber growth in regions including Asia and Latin America as it girds for tougher competition in the streaming market, newly detailed figures show. In a regulatory filing this week, Netflix...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passes away

Eminent theatre and film actor Shriram Lagoo, who played an important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra and was known for his progressive and rationalist views that he expressed without fear, passed away on Tuesday eveni...

UPDATE 1-Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch's lawyer -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors have said t...

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019