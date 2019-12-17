UAE-based Foundation Holdings ties up with Ryan International, to invest USD 100 mn in education JV

The UAE-based investment firm Foundation Holdings on Tuesday said it has tied up with Ryan International Group and will infuse USD 100 million into an education joint venture over the next five years. The two entities will focus on the K-12 education segment to launch a managed school platform 'Ryan EduNation', an official statement said.

"With USD 100 million investment committed to Ryan EduNation over the next five years, our ambition is to adopt a scalable partnership model by empowering educational institutions and passionate land owners across India to create a platform of change and impact," Aakash Sachdev, managing director of Foundation Holdings, said. Ryan, which has 137 schools in 40 cities with 2.70 lakh students, will focus on the education, while Foundation Holdings will be the investment partner.

The joint venture, under the brand name Ryan EduNation, has already made an acquisition of the managed school platform India Education Services that has 18,000 students across the country, the statement said. The statement cited a study by Technopak, an advisory firm, which pegged the education market to be a USD 100 billion opportunity and the digital learning as a USD 2 billion one.

"Through Ryan EduNation, our vision is to provide quality education to 2 lakh students annually by 2030," Ryan International Group of Institution CEO Ryan Pinto said.

