Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 10:06 IST
Indian IT major Infosys has agreed to pay USD 800,000 (nearly Rs 5.6 crore) to settle allegations of misclassification of foreign workers and tax fraud, officials said on Tuesday. Infosys will pay California USD 800,000 to resolve allegations that, between 2006 and 2017, approximately 500 Infosys employees were working in the state on Infosys-sponsored B-1 visas rather than H-1B visas, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

This misclassification resulted in Infosys avoiding California payroll taxes such as the unemployment insurance, disability insurance, and employment training taxes. H-1B visas also require employers to pay workers at the local prevailing wage, an official statement said.

"Today’s settlement shows that attempting to evade California law doesn't pay. Infosys brought in workers on the wrong visas in order to underpay them and avoid paying taxes. With this settlement, California has been made whole," Becca said. In the settlement, Infosys, however, denied the allegations and asserted of no wrongdoings.

Further, the company on Wednesday informed Indian stock exchanges that it has reached a settlement with California Attorney General. In the regulatory filing, it said the case is being dismissed with prejudice and was reached to avoid the time, expense, and distraction of protracted litigation on allegations dating back more than 13 years.

"The agreement - which notes that Infosys strongly disputes the allegations and in which Infosys admits no wrongdoing - will result in the case being dismissed..." Infosys said. The comapny asserted that it maintains robust policies and procedures to ensure adherence with all applicable regulations and laws.

In 2017, Infosys had agreed to pay the State of New York USD 1 million to settle allegations of submitting wrong documents to federal authorities. The Californian settlement that was carried out in November was released to media on Tuesday.

California initiated legal actions against Infosys after a complaint was filed by whistleblower Jack "Jay" Palmer, a former Infosys employee. Palmer had sued the Indian company in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Teenage girls with anxiety at greater risk of eating disorders: Study

Teenage girls who experience clinical levels of anxiety could be at greater risk of eating disorders, according to a study published on Wednesday, which may help improve the outcomes of prevention efforts. The researchers, including those f...

Jaipur serial blasts case: Court finds four guilty, one acquitted

A special court here on Wednesday found four accused guilty on charges of conspiracy in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left nearly 70 people dead and 185 injured. However, one of the accused was acquitted by the...

Automation Anywhere Join Hands With ICT Academy

Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation, today signed an MOU with ICT Academy at the 43rd&#160;BRIDGE Conference, to help students reskill in more than 500,000 RPA related courses in the next two years. The collab...

Anti-CAA stir: Bengal, Assam peaceful, Mamata to hold rally

No fresh incident of violence over the amended citizenship law has been reported in West Bengal and Assam on Wednesday so far, officials said. A senior police officer and two other personnel were injured when a group of agitators hurled cr...
