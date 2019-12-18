Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rain Carbon Successfully Imports First Shipment of Anhydrous Carbon Pellets for New Calciner in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Stamford
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 11:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 11:01 IST
Rain Carbon Successfully Imports First Shipment of Anhydrous Carbon Pellets for New Calciner in India

Environmentally friendly carbon material offers unique benefits to anode, aluminum producers

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Carbon Inc., a leading global producer of carbon-based products, announced today that it has imported its first shipment of anydrous carbon pellets (ACP) into India. This specially engineered, value-added material will be used as a feedstock by Rain CII Carbon (Vizag) Limited located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

"ACP is a patented raw material that we believe has tremendous potential for anode and aluminum producers," said Rain Carbon President Gerry Sweeney. "With a proprietary recipe that we have developed over the past decade, we are able to manufacture spherical, high-density, green carbon pellets for calcination that ultimately will be used in the production of anodes for aluminum smelting. We believe anode and aluminum producers will be attracted to ACP's potentially superior performance profile."

Sweeney said that Rain Carbon is working with select customers on product and performance testing. "Over time, we believe that anode and aluminum producers will come to appreciate the potential advantages that calcined ACP offers as a denser and less porous form of carbon compared to calcined petroleum coke (CPC)."

Those advantages include:

• Higher-density anodes that last longer in the smelter cell

• Reduced energy consumption • Reduced emissions

"ACP also offers a number of benefits to Rain Carbon and our surrounding community," Sweeney said. "This includes more efficient use of carbon, since a primary component of ACP is the agglomeration of fine GPC particles that are typically combusted in the calcination process. In addition, by utilizing GPC fines rather than having them go up in smoke – literally – we are significantly reducing our carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide emissions, which will contribute to India's effort to reduce air pollution. Just as important, ACP's smaller environmental footprint means that anode and aluminum producers will soon have a greener alternative to CPC."

The first shipment of ACP was produced in a small-scale pilot plant at Rain Carbon's Lake Charles calcination facility in Louisiana, USA. The company is constructing a commercial-scale ACP production plant at its Chalmette facility in Louisiana, and it is expected to be operational in early 2020.

"The ability to use this new material provides us with necessary feedstock for the initial start-up of our new calciner in the Andhra Pradesh Special Economic Zone in India," Sweeney said. "Then, once our second ACP production facility is operational in India, we will also produce ACP there using domestic raw materials."

About Rain Carbon Inc.

Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based and advanced material products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. We operate in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials. Our Carbon business segment converts the by-products of oil refining and steel production into high-value, carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminum, graphite electrode, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory and several other global industries. Our Advanced Materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the innovative downstream transformation of a portion of our carbon output and other raw materials into high-value, eco-friendly and advanced-material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, automotive, petroleum and several other global industries. For more information, visit www.raincarbon.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla considers cutting China-built Model 3 sedan prices next year - Bloomberg

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is considering cutting the prices of its China-built Model 3 sedans by 20 or more next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans. Prices of the cars, which will be man...

Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship law

Indias top court on Wednesday refused to stall the implementation of a new law that lays out a path for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries for Indian citizenship, despite violent protests across the country.The Supreme C...

Soccer-Spurs have the momentum heading into Chelsea clash: Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have built up a head of steam since Jose Mourinho took over but they face a massive challenge on Sunday as they take on Chelsea with a place in the top four at stake, says striker Harry Kane. Mourinho took over from Mauric...

Brian Tarantina died of accidental overdose, says medical examiner

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel actor Brian Tarantina died due to accidental drug overdose, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner has said. A spokesperson of Medical Examiners office told Variety that Tarantina died on November 2 from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019